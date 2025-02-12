Flux Power (FLUX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Flux Power to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $14.03 million for the quarter.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 160.99%. On average, analysts expect Flux Power to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flux Power stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Flux Power has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $5.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their target price on Flux Power from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

