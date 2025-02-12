Bucher Industries (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Trading Up 9.6% – Here’s Why

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $400.46 and last traded at $400.46. Approximately 82 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 91 shares. The stock had previously closed at $365.43.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $359.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.72.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

Further Reading

