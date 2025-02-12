Critical Review: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares TeraWulf and Mercurity Fintech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TeraWulf
|$69.23 million
|26.53
|-$73.42 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Mercurity Fintech
|$716,863.00
|609.26
|-$9.36 million
|N/A
|N/A
Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TeraWulf.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TeraWulf and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TeraWulf
|0
|1
|7
|2
|3.10
|Mercurity Fintech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $8.64, indicating a potential upside of 81.57%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.
Profitability
This table compares TeraWulf and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TeraWulf
|-41.88%
|-15.91%
|-11.67%
|Mercurity Fintech
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Volatility & Risk
TeraWulf has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 3.45, suggesting that its stock price is 245% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Mercurity Fintech beats TeraWulf on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.
About TeraWulf
TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.
About Mercurity Fintech
Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
