Hywin (NASDAQ:HYW) Stock Price Up 9.2% – Here’s Why

Hywin Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:HYW – Get Free Report) shares shot up 9.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.69. 123,231 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 145,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of 0.72 and a beta of -0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Hywin Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, asset management, health management, insurance brokerage, and other financial services in China. It operates through two segments: Wealth and Health. The company distributes asset-backed products, such as real estate securitization products, as well as equity investments in real estate projects or private project companies; venture capital, private equity, and hedge funds; and supply chain financing and cash management products.

