Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) vs. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Financial Analysis

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) and Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Mercedes-Benz Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZEEKR Intelligent Technology N/A N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group 7.36% 11.66% 4.11%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Mercedes-Benz Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZEEKR Intelligent Technology $65.18 billion 0.09 -$1.18 billion N/A N/A Mercedes-Benz Group $165.81 billion 0.34 $15.43 billion C$2.88 5.16

Analyst Ratings

Mercedes-Benz Group has higher revenue and earnings than ZEEKR Intelligent Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings for ZEEKR Intelligent Technology and Mercedes-Benz Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZEEKR Intelligent Technology 0 0 6 0 3.00 Mercedes-Benz Group 1 4 0 0 1.80

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology currently has a consensus price target of $32.02, indicating a potential upside of 31.71%. Given ZEEKR Intelligent Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe ZEEKR Intelligent Technology is more favorable than Mercedes-Benz Group.

Summary

Mercedes-Benz Group beats ZEEKR Intelligent Technology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services. It operates in China, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Ningbo, China. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited operates as a subsidiary of Geely Automobile Holdings Limited.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment. The company was formerly known as Daimler AG and changed its name to Mercedes-Benz Group AG in February 2022. Mercedes-Benz Group AG was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

