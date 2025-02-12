Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.
Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Howmet Aerospace
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.
