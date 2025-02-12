Howmet Aerospace (HWM) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share and revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.22 and a 200-day moving average of $107.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWM has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp downgraded Howmet Aerospace from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

