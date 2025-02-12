Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 0.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 349,672 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 924,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.
Newegg Commerce Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63.
About Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.
