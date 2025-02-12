PBF Energy (PBF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($1.80) per share and revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PBF Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PBF opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.60. PBF Energy has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $62.88.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $1,789,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,884,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,300,548.88. This represents a 0.24 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,968,500 shares of company stock worth $58,476,810. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

