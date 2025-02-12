Cooper-Standard (CPS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Cooper-Standard to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cooper-Standard Price Performance

NYSE:CPS opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. Cooper-Standard has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.69 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35. The firm has a market cap of $249.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

See Also

