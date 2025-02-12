GE HealthCare Technologies (GEHC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect GE HealthCare Technologies to post earnings of $1.26 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $87.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38. GE HealthCare Technologies has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.15.
GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is an increase from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile
GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.
