Brokerages Set Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target at $69.71

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ ZD opened at $54.28 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $70.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

