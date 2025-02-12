Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vecima Networks Inc. (OTCMKTS:VNWTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Vecima Networks Stock Down 3.3 %
OTCMKTS:VNWTF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.33. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094. Vecima Networks has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60.
Vecima Networks Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vecima Networks
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Reasons Micron Stock Is Deeply Undervalued Right Now
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Inflation Persists, But So Do Stock Opportunities: Rally On
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Energy Transfer Fuels the Cloud: A Natural Gas Power Play
Receive News & Ratings for Vecima Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vecima Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.