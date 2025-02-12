Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wendel (OTCMKTS:WNDLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the January 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Wendel Price Performance
Shares of WNDLF stock remained flat at $96.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.91. Wendel has a one year low of $86.60 and a one year high of $104.00.
Wendel Company Profile
