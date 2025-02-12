UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 478.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UOL Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of UOLGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 3,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.60.

About UOL Group

UOL Group Limited engages in property and hospitality activities in Singapore, Australia, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Japan, the United States, Canada, Kenya, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development, Property Investments, Hotel Operations, Investments, Technology Operations, and Management Services segments.

