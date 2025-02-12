UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 478.6% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
UOL Group Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of UOLGY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 3,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,361. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. UOL Group has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $19.60.
About UOL Group
