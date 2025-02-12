Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $545.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.29.

Shares of VRTX opened at $455.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.23 billion, a PE ratio of -228.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $377.85 and a 12-month high of $519.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.45). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,838 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,486,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,508 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 289.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 77,393 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,994,000 after purchasing an additional 57,497 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,783,000 after purchasing an additional 55,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

