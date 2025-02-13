Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires Shares of 578 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Park Capital Management LLC WI acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 578 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Netflix comprises approximately 0.6% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,027.31 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,032.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $922.08 and a 200-day moving average of $797.72.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,009.57, for a total transaction of $691,555.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,726,322.87. This trade represents a 15.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total transaction of $5,087,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

