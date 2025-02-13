Hemington Wealth Management Buys 27 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of REGN. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $663.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $712.69 and its 200-day moving average is $903.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $642.00 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,250.00 to $1,175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $940.00 to $759.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

