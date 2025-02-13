One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 384.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 246.7% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $242.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.18. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $188.30 and a one year high of $243.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 55.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $231.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.60, for a total transaction of $124,182.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,043.20. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total transaction of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,797,466.72. The trade was a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $5,050,766. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

