Hudock Inc. Takes Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 309.2% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 581,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $56,437,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 906,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,959,967.20. This trade represents a 39.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $50,516.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,825.60. This trade represents a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,773 shares of company stock worth $66,032,726. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $107.86.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

