Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 68.4% in January

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 3.3 %
HTOO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 317,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,486. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.
About Fusion Fuel Green
