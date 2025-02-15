Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Short Interest Up 68.4% in January

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 3.3 %

HTOO stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.43. 317,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,486. Fusion Fuel Green has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.56.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells miniaturized PEM electrolyzers to produce green hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and rest of southern Europe. The company offers HEVO-Chain, a centralized PEM electrolyzer; and HEVO-Solar, a grid-independent hydrogen generator.

