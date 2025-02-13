Summit Trail Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of VDE opened at $124.98 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $115.31 and a 52-week high of $137.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

