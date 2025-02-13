Hemington Wealth Management Trims Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,551 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,190 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Melius initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $509,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,716,927. The trade was a 4.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,781. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $170.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.47. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $148.41 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $188.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.