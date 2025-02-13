Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Off Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Quanta Services stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Shares of PWR opened at $298.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.55 and a 200-day moving average of $303.94. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.82 and a 52 week high of $365.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,009,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,375,828,000 after acquiring an additional 161,277 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,748,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,956,000 after purchasing an additional 89,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,830,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at $544,937,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,060,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $399.00 to $398.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.50.

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

