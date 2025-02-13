Sapient Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth $227,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Chubb by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Chubb by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 259,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,776,000 after buying an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.73.

Chubb Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CB opened at $265.07 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $238.85 and a 1-year high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.82. The stock has a market cap of $106.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.02%.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.