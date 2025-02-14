Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Purchased by Pineridge Advisors LLC

Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 900.0% during the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,352.80. The trade was a 69.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock opened at $235.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 192.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 192.50%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

