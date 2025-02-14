Focus Financial Network Inc. Acquires 40 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Argus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $689.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $729.18.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $693.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $664.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.78. The firm has a market cap of $89.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $492.71 and a 52 week high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.