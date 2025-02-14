MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08, Zacks reports. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 25.84%.
MGM Resorts International Stock Performance
Shares of MGM stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.67. 1,006,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,046,577. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $1,865,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,687,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,991,070.46. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Analysis on MGM Resorts International
About MGM Resorts International
MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MGM Resorts International
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Up 50% in January, Twilio’s Pullback is the Time to Buy
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Watch These 3 Stocks—High Short Interest and Big Upside Potential
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cisco Roars Back: Is the Tech Giant Reborn?
Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.