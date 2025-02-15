Vicus Capital Invests $207,000 in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Vicus Capital bought a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,275,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 214,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $305.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92 and a beta of 1.46. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $182.84 and a 1-year high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

