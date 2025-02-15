Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $29,000 in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Zscaler by 7.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Zscaler by 25.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $573,516.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total transaction of $737,578.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,618,917.12. The trade was a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ZS shares. Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $197.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zscaler to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.63.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $212.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -850.80 and a beta of 0.89. The stock's 50-day moving average is $194.79 and its 200 day moving average is $189.26. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $255.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Zscaler's revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

