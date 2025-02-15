Vicus Capital Has $292,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Melius lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $158.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $113.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.93. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.50 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $183.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.