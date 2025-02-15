iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRTC shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $100.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $85.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

In other news, insider Patrick Michael Murphy sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $214,037.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,034,236.03. This trade represents a 6.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $112.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.12. iRhythm Technologies has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $124.11.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

