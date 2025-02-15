Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 3,217 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,636 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $36,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in TransDigm Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 25 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 225.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 26 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.8% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,525 shares of company stock worth $139,851,401 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TDG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,375.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,315.29 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1,136.27 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,300.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,317.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.39, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransDigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.