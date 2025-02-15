Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $25.15 Million Holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $25,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $220.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $202.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.18.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 15,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.07, for a total transaction of $5,000,040.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 372,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,526,219.35. This trade represents a 4.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.94, for a total transaction of $5,740,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,673.78. This trade represents a 85.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 828,991 shares of company stock valued at $267,640,144. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:APP opened at $510.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 154.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. AppLovin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $525.15.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.61. AppLovin had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 122.24%. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

