Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $35,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Point Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its position in Trane Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $363.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $270.50 and a twelve month high of $422.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $379.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.91. The firm has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 29.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TT has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Melius cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total transaction of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,346,115.56. This represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,966. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

