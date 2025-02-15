Life Planning Partners Inc Purchases 1,102,704 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) by 4,382.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,127,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102,704 shares during the quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc owned about 0.11% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 89.3% during the third quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 8,393 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 83,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,937,000 after buying an additional 18,425 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 104.1% during the third quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 56,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 28,584 shares during the period. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

AVRE opened at $43.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $462.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.42 and a 200 day moving average of $44.52. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

