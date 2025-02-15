General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,526 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in General Motors were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.28.

General Motors Stock Up 0.9 %

General Motors stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.95. General Motors has a 1-year low of $38.13 and a 1-year high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 383,142 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $21,697,331.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,465 shares in the company, valued at $6,935,192.95. The trade was a 75.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

