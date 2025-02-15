Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 14th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 17th. This is an increase from Insurance Australia Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.10.
Insurance Australia Group Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.75.
Insurance Australia Group Company Profile
