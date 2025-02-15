Short Interest in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Expands By 19.9%

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 306,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 831,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9,159.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,267,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,959,000 after buying an additional 2,243,131 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,844,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10,714.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 834,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,658,000 after acquiring an additional 826,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,321,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,669,000 after purchasing an additional 806,039 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,821,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,732,000 after purchasing an additional 469,411 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

IUSV opened at $95.39 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.14 and a fifty-two week high of $100.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.5456 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.