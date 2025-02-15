Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) Short Interest Update

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 299,000 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the January 15th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 691,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Actelis Networks Price Performance

Shares of Actelis Networks stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Actelis Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research started coverage on Actelis Networks in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Actelis Networks

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Actelis Networks stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.78% of Actelis Networks worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Actelis Networks

Actelis Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of cyber hardened, hybrid fiber, networking solutions for Internet of Things and telecommunication companies in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Israel, and the Asia Pacific. It provides rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications, including federal, state, and local governments; intelligent traffic systems; and military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus applications.

