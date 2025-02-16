Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRIG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000.

VRIG opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.1141 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

