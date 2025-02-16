Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,055.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 507,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,969,000 after acquiring an additional 463,387 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 425,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,961,000 after purchasing an additional 248,600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,266.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,305,000 after purchasing an additional 234,524 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 245.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,564,000 after purchasing an additional 159,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,997,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

MTUM stock opened at $228.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.38.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

