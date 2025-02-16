Secured Retirement Advisors LLC Invests $764,000 in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP)

Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:ISEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC owned 1.50% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September by 384.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 258,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,084,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISEP opened at $28.74 on Friday. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.07.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – September (ISEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral ISEP was launched on Sep 1, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

