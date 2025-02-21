Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Shares Bought by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) by 91.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MGB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 440.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $129,000.

Shares of XSMO opened at $67.17 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $55.99 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.53 million, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

