nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust cut its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in nCino were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of nCino by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NCNO opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -193.22, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.65. nCino, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. UBS Group started coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on nCino from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on nCino from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on nCino from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. The trade was a 2.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 450,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $16,771,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,063,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,605,415.09. This trade represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,270,085 shares of company stock valued at $225,838,863. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

Featured Articles

