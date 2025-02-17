Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW) Grows By 13.2%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the January 15th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Iveda Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of IVDAW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,117. Iveda Solutions has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
Iveda Solutions Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Iveda Solutions
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.