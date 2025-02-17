Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,434,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,692 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $72,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,575.6% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,387,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,367,000 after purchasing an additional 535,526 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,092,000 after purchasing an additional 433,676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.49 and a 1-year high of $51.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

