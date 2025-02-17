WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,350,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,776,791 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,176,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,290 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,534,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,434,000 after acquiring an additional 179,657 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,050,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,337,000 after acquiring an additional 175,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8,217.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,997,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925,879 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of IJH opened at $63.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.93 and a 200 day moving average of $63.00. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $55.78 and a twelve month high of $68.33.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Symbotic Shares Down 37%—Is It Time for Bravery or Caution?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- High-Yield Healthcare: 3 Stocks With Strong Dividends
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Beyond the Bargain Bin: 3 Stocks Leading Discount Retail
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.