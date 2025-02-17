iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,843 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after buying an additional 546,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2735 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

