Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Sells 1,653 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,787 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 169.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.88 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.50%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

