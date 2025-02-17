Opus Capital Group LLC Sells 48 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Opus Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $296.28 and its 200 day moving average is $287.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

